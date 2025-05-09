UATL Logo

We’re UATL. Join us!

If you want to know what’s really going on in Atlanta’s Black community, you’re in the right place. UATL spotlights news, trends and events shaping Black culture in the A. Come for insightful reads, stay for a mix of essential Black culture content, and join us at future events. It’s all here.
Read a sample UATL newsletter.
Sign up to get UATL delivered directly to your inbox every Thursday.

By providing your email address, remember you are subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy.

Explore more
Trump
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan was inspired by Israel's multitiered defenses

8m ago
Trump
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

South Africa’s leader aims to salvage relationship with Trump in White House visit

10m ago
Pakistan
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Suicide car bomber strikes a school bus in southwestern Pakistan, killing 4 children, officials say

10m ago
Mexico Violence Animal Refuge Photo Gallery
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Tigers, jaguars and elephants are the latest to flee cartel violence in Mexico's Sinaloa

37m ago
Japan Rice
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Japan's agriculture minister resigns after a rice gaffe causes political fallout

44m ago
Panthers Hurricanes Hockey
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Panthers look every bit like reigning Stanley Cup champs in routing Hurricanes to open Eastern final

1h ago
Elon Musk Politics
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Elon Musk's pullback from politics comes after his last big investment was a flop

1h ago
Timberwolves Thunder Basketball
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder beat the rested Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of West finals

1h ago
Trump
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

House GOP grinding ahead with Trump's big tax cuts bill, but new report says it will add to deficit

1h ago
AP Poll AAPI Adults Higher Education
function toUpperCase() { [native code] } logoFROM THE AJC

Most AAPI adults oppose college funding cuts and student deportations, a new poll finds

1h ago