Entertainment Atlanta Black Pride struts into 2025 celebratory weekend Among the activities happening outside of the official itinerary include movies, painting, poetry, fashion and, of course, music and dancing. As was the case in August 2024 (pictured), Atlanta City Hall will once again kick off Atlanta Black Pride with the mayor's annual reception Thursday night. (Riley Bunch/AJC 2024)

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is back, and the city is stacked with events throughout the festival, which happens to coincide with Labor Day. Officially hosted by RockStars Production, the weekend gives Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ community and allies the chance to celebrate with a series of parties, community gatherings and arts and cultural events.

Atlanta will host first Global Black Pride in the U.S. Atlanta Black Pride will officially kick off with the mayor’s annual reception at City Hall on Thursday night, followed by the “Be You” Pride Kickoff Party at Truth Midtown. RockStars Production will also host an influencers’ gala Friday, a Saturday brunch, a Sunday day party and the Annual Booze Cruise on Monday, along with nearly a dozen other events throughout the weekend. However, if event attendees are looking for additional shenanigans, there are plenty to choose from that are not on the official list. Friday The Eagle: Black Pride Kickoff In case you miss the official weekend welcome at City Hall, you have another chance to ease your way into the celebration Friday night with The Eagle’s Black Pride Kickoff party at Pullman Soul. Known for house music that transcends decades, the vibe should be a great segue to the rest of the weekend.

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday. $8. Pullman Soul, 1492 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-8470. pullmansoul.com

Two Best Friends Cafe & Books: Movie Night Watch Party Want to take things a little easier as you get ready for the busy weekend? No worries. Two Best Friends Cafe & Books will have a Pride-themed movie night if you want to keep it low-key. A mixture of shorts — like ”Pandora’s Box” and “Only Girl in the World” — will be screened, along with some powerful conversations from queer creators. Unless you want to go all out and get VIP treatment, the event is FREE. 7-10 p.m. Friday. Free-$39.19. Two Best Friends Cafe & Books. 555 Whitehall St. SW, Atlanta. 404-954-2449. twobestfriendscafe.com Saturday Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill: In the Mix With Twixt Content creator Oliver Twixt is celebrating both Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Labor Day, with a day party at Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill. The event will offer free admission and parking, plenty of daiquiris and DJ TRILLMXSSES will spin a Florida-style music set. For all the entrepreneurs and creators out there, you’ll also have the chance to promote your business on Twixt’s social media.

For folks just looking to vibe without any weekend commitments, House in the Park happens throughout the day as a space for people to just vibe to music and with the community. Plenty of folks will show up and show out to hear DJs Kai Alce, Kemit, Salah Ananse and Ramon Rawsoul spin epic house jams. Noon-8 p.m. Sunday. $20-$25. Grant Park. 537 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta. houseinthepark.com Annual Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Poetry Slam! For the intellectual types out there, the Annual Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Poetry Slam! will make a return with a vibrant brunch and cash prizes for the top poets. Hosted by Grammy-nominated spoken-word artist Queen Sheba, the slam will also feature DJ eXel and live band Melodic Touch. Noon-3 p.m. Sunday. $31.06. The Starling Atlanta Midtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. 188 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-892-6000. eventbrite.com

Atlanta Black Pride 2K25 Masc Energy Andro Fashion Show Diversity will be on the runway in a multitude of creative designs at Taste on Pine. As an ode to self-expression, the show will feature masculine and androgynous garments. 3 p.m. Sunday. $25.24-$118.21. Taste on Pine. 150 Pine St. NE, Atlanta. 404-882-8152. eventbrite.com Queer Aunties Presents Atlanta Black Pride Queer Aunties, an L.A.-based LGBTQ+ wellness collective, is hitting the road to Atlanta and will be at the Forum Cocktail Co. on Sunday. With the intention of spreading community and conversation over cocktails, the space will be packed with “a whole lotta Black queer joy.”