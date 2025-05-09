Actress, author, activist deliver Atlanta HBCU commencement speeches
Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College honor graduates Sunday, with Morris Brown College on Saturday.
Amanda Williams: We Say What Black This Is
February 7 – May 24, 2025
All day
350 Spelman Ln, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, USA
‘Sinners’ success sparks conversations around African spirituality beyond Christianity
Ryan Coogler’s cinematic hit “Sinners” has been praised for its inclusion of African diasporic spiritual practices.
PHOTOS: Met Gala theme showcases Black Dandy
Atlanta style icons join international fashion, beauty, music, film and sports stars on the Met Gala red carpet.
Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca?
AJC’s Black culture franchise UATL will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question monthly. Join the conversation. Credit: AJC/Getty
‘Spelhouse’ couples share stories of how they found love at homecoming
Two couples from Spelman and Morehouse share how their love story started at homecoming.
