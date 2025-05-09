UATL Logo
Graduates leave the ceremony as it moves indoors due to thunderstorms in the area during Morehouse College's 141st commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Actress, author, activist deliver Atlanta HBCU commencement speeches

Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College honor graduates Sunday, with Morris Brown College on Saturday.
RHONE: Why is this slur worth $750K and counting?

Bomb Biscuit leaving Old Fourth Ward for new location

Black-owned toy store opens downtown to help kids pick up STEAM

Shavon Wolfe fixes her horse Serenity’s mane before riding at a Cowboys and Creatives event in Winston on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Boots on the ground: Black trail rides are the new family reunion

Amanda Williams: We Say What Black This Is

February 7 – May 24, 2025
All day
350 Spelman Ln, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, USA
We Say What Black This Is celebrates the diversity, resilience and depth of Blackness while challenging simplistic definitions of Black identity. The exhibition features works from Williams' series What Black is this, You Say?, created in response to the ‘Blackout Tuesday’ social media moment in 2020. The exhibit will include a new abstract painting by Williams and student-written didactic labels.  

APR
9
-
30
Sacred Spaces: The Legacy of Black Churches in Cherokee County

221 East Marietta Street, Canton, GA 30114, USA

APR
21
-
30
NYC By Way of EAV > The Pub @ EAV's Bodega Bar Pop-Up

469 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA

MAY
21
Critical Condition: Health in Black America

1518 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA

MAY
21
UATL's Black Culture Movie Night: Hustle & Flow

2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA

MAY
23
Sleepy Brown & Friends

PONCE CITY MARKET, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Food & Entertainment
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, center, in a scene from "Sinners." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

‘Sinners’ success sparks conversations around African spirituality beyond Christianity

Ryan Coogler’s cinematic hit “Sinners” has been praised for its inclusion of African diasporic spiritual practices.

After 15 years away, Atlanta’s Keri Hilson is ready to talk to you now

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade honored with monument in East Point

Poet and playwright Robert Earl Price blended words, music, memory

Fashion
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
PHOTOS: Met Gala theme showcases Black Dandy

Atlanta style icons join international fashion, beauty, music, film and sports stars on the Met Gala red carpet.

So fresh and so clean: Why the Met Gala’s Black Dandyism theme matters

2 Atlanta designers promote Caribbean culture through festivals, fashion line

After shaky social media debut, ‘404 Day!’ Adidas sneakers set to hit stores

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca?

AJC’s Black culture franchise UATL will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question monthly. Join the conversation. Credit: AJC/Getty

This Atlanta native and AJC senior reporter isn't so sure. Here's why

Have an opinion? We want to hear from you

Adrienne and Lorenz Willis first met as Freshman in 1986. They didn't start dating until 2018. Courtesy
‘Spelhouse’ couples share stories of how they found love at homecoming

Two couples from Spelman and Morehouse share how their love story started at homecoming.

Hollywood power couple helps Spelman celebrate completion of campus center

Black royalty on campus: What it’s like to be an HBCU queen

Georgia HBCUs enhance security as homecoming season heats up

Five delicious summer events for traveling Black foodies
Five delicious summer events for Atlanta’s traveling Black foodies

UATL’s Black culture summer style guide

UATL’s summer reading list of great Black-authored books
UATL’s summer reading list of great Black-authored books

Actress, author, activist deliver Atlanta HBCU commencement speeches

Dennis T. Hubert
Morehouse College student granted degree nearly a century after his lynching

Morris Brown Graduation
Bishop T.D. Jakes to Morris Brown College graduates: Be resilient

RHONE: Why is this slur worth $750K and counting?

Bomb Biscuit leaving Old Fourth Ward for new location

Atl displacement
New report maps decades-long racial shift in Atlanta neighborhoods

Black-owned toy store opens downtown to help kids pick up STEAM

Hair Relaxers, L'Oriel
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Forever Young Gala at Woodruff Arts Center
Five of Atlanta’s mayors gather to honor former Ambassador Andrew Young

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman
Morehouse names public health leader F. DuBois Bowman as 13th president