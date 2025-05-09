The LineUp
7
FRI
-
24
SAT
Amanda Williams: We Say What Black This Is
February 7 – May 24, 2025
All day
350 Spelman Ln, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, USA
Description
We Say What Black This Is celebrates the diversity, resilience and depth of Blackness while challenging simplistic definitions of Black identity. The exhibition features works from Williams' series What Black is this, You Say?, created in response to the ‘Blackout Tuesday’ social media moment in 2020. The exhibit will include a new abstract painting by Williams and student-written didactic labels.
We Say What Black This Is celebrates the diversity, resilience and depth of Blackness while challenging simplistic definitions of Black identity. The exhibition features works from Williams' series What Black is this, You Say?, created in response to the ‘Blackout Tuesday’ social media moment in 2020. The exhibit will include a new abstract painting by Williams and student-written didactic labels.
2025 April
9
WED
-
30
SAT
Sacred Spaces: The Legacy of Black Churches in Cherokee County
April 9 – August 30, 2025
Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
221 East Marietta Street, Canton, GA 30114, USA
Black churches in Cherokee County, born from the resilience of the enslaved and newly freed in the 1800s, became far more than places of worship—they were the beating heart of the Black community. These sacred spaces nurtured minds with education, empowered voices in political and social movements, and provided a sanctuary where culture and faith thrived. From uplifting sermons and joyous fifth Sunday gatherings to shared meals and unwavering support, these churches embodied strength, unity, and the unshakable spirit of a people determined to rise.
21
MON
-
30
FRI
NYC By Way of EAV > The Pub @ EAV's Bodega Bar Pop-Up
April 21 – May 30, 2025
every Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
469 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
The Pub @ EAV, Atlanta's most unapologetically unconventional pub, serves up a taste of the Big Apple every Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Trading pints for pastrami, The Pub hands over its keys to Bodega Bar—an Atlanta-born, NYC-inspired pop-up—for a weekly takeover that brings the flavors and energy of the city's bustling streets to the heart of East Atlanta Village. Known for reimagining some of the city's most iconic eats, Bodega Bar dishes out a rotating menu of everything from deli fare and street food favorites to cocktails that keep up the pace, all served with a side of late-night energy and NYC hip-hop. Each week presents a new menu with the same no-rules, all-flavor attitude—in the city that never sleeps, why should the kitchen? The Pub @ EAV is located at 469 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Stay updated at www.eavpub.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @eavpub.
2025 May
21
WED
Critical Condition: Health in Black America
May 21, 2025
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
1518 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA
Georgia Public Broadcasting and NOVA at the Claudia Nance Rollins Building inside of Emory University's School of Public Health is screening clips from "Critical Condition: Health in Black America," which explores the factors responsible for the health crisis affecting Black Americans.
21
WED
UATL's Black Culture Movie Night: Hustle & Flow
May 21, 2025
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM
2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
Tara Theatre is the host of our screening, and this time we’re watching the summertime classic “Hustle & Flow” — a film about a man who takes his life story from the streets of Memphis into a recording studio in hopes of becoming a rap star, spawning the Oscar-winning Three 6 Mafia song “It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp.”
23
FRI
Sleepy Brown & Friends
May 23, 2025
08:00 PM
PONCE CITY MARKET, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
The innately funky Sleepy Brown has been a vital part of the Atlanta music scene, and R&B and hip-hop at large, since the early 1990s. As one-third of renowned production team Organized Noize, Brown -- a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist -- surfaced just after the new jack swing era with OutKast's "Player's Ball," TLC's Grammy-nominated "Waterfalls," and En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)" among the first hits he helped create. It was on "Player's Ball" that Brown first wielded his effortless vocal style, a smooth falsetto evoking a mix of soul legends Curtis Mayfield and Eddie Kendricks; concurrent with his continued success behind the scenes, Brown further emphasized his singing talent later in the decade with the groups Society of Soul and Sleepy's Theme. Within a few years of topping the pop chart with OutKast's "The Way You Move" and hitting the Top 40 with his own "I Can't Wait," he released his solo debut, Mr. Brown (2006). Since then, he has continued to work primarily with the extended Organized Noize network and Atlantans ranging from OutKast's Big Boi to Janelle Monáe and Future, the latter of whom shrewdly tapped him to open the soundtrack to Superfly (2018). Brown and Big Boi have continued to work together with a slew of singles and a full-length project entitled The Big Sleepover (2021).
24
SAT
Identity Reborn Fashion Experience
May 24, 2025
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM
2025 Peachtree RD NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
On May 24, 2025, at Loft Twenty 25 in Atlanta, experience an unforgettable evening featuring:
27
TUE
-
8
SUN
Atlanta Fringe Festival 2025
May 27 – June 8, 2025
All day
Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The Atlanta Fringe Festival returns May 27 – June 8, 2025, with its biggest lineup yet, featuring 80 performance groups and over 400 live shows across 10 venues in Atlanta. This year’s festival expands to two weeks, offering an eclectic mix of theater, comedy, dance, puppetry, and more, including international acts and street performances. Additional highlights include Kid Fringe (May 31 – June 1 & June 7 – 8), a free, family-friendly series with performances and activities, and Atlanta Street Fringe (May 31 – June 1 & June 7 – 8), an outdoor showcase in Little 5 Points. On June 2, the festival presents Five/5ths of The Fifth Element, a unique multi-genre retelling of the cult classic film.
28
WED
Class Warfare in Black Atlanta: Grassroots Struggles, Power, and Repression under Gentrification - Augustus Wood in conversation with Dartricia Rollins
May 28, 2025
07:30 PM
184 S. Candler St. , , Decatur, GA 30030 , USA
This event takes place in person at Charis and on Crowdcast, Charis' virtual event platform. This event is free, but registration is required for virtual attendance. Click here to register to attend virtually. Please read the in-person event guidelines at the bottom of this page to be sure you can participate in the event.
31
SAT
-
1
SUN
Blavity Fest
May 31 – June 1, 2025
10AM - 3PM Sat, 10AM - Noon Sun
1020 White St. SW, Atlanta, GA. 30310, USA
Two Day Experience
