Podcast ‘It’s UATL’ podcast: The real Atlanta according to Miss 404 Plus, New Black Wall Street’s closing and the Miss Spelman debacle. Social media influencer and Atlanta native Atiyya NaDirah, known to her followers as Miss 404, stands on the Jackson Street Bridge in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Gavin Godfrey April 29, 2026 Share

Few folks online see Atlanta the way Atiyya NaDirah does. The social media influencer and native, known to her followers as Miss 404, is a self-proclaimed, “Atlanthropologist.”

In bringing her approachable, unfiltered look at ATL’s good, bad and chaotic, Miss 404 wanted to fill a void. Specifically, she wanted to address common stereotypes and misconceptions by using her lived experiences as a local. “I felt like Atlanta needed a voice that was on its side. We get a lot of backlash — even people from here often have something negative to say,” she told the hosts of “It’s UATL.” Whether it’s where to live, eat, play or avoid altogether, one common thread continues to run through life in the city. “If you are going to find diversity among Black culture, you are going to find it in Atlanta,” she said.

This week’s episode Spelman College has announced that, for the first time in its history, the school has crowned two women as Miss Spelman. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025) Let’s be honest, no one loves a tie. In the world of competition, folks tend to remember the winners, only. What if there are two winners? What if there is ambiguity around how that result came to be? All good questions for Spelman College, which announced that, for the first time its history, the school has two women crowned Miss Spelman. Co-host and Spelman alumnae, Najja Parker, talks about what we know, and her experience as a pageant judge last year. One thing we know for sure is that the New Black Wall Street is closing its doors this week. Co-host DeAsia Paige breaks down what led to the shuttering of a 125,000-square-foot indoor market of Black-owned shops, artists and restaurants in Stonecrest. Rounding out this episode’s news items, is the data to back (or negate) the idea that — as Black folks in Atlanta love to say — “we full.” Is the city truly overcrowded or does it just feel like everyone, their mamas and their cousins, too, are moving here? Co-host Nedra Rhone explains. One thing all the hosts can agree on is that the forthcoming tour with Usher and Chris Brown needs a name change. The ladies discuss the Raymond and Brown tour, aka R&B Tour. What can audiences expect? Have we moved on from Chris Brown? Will the people show up? All thoughts that are living rent free in our hosts’ minds this week.