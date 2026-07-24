Entertainment Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese gets her own Barbie doll Mattel honored the WNBA standout with a Barbie Signature doll inspired by her signature style and confidence. Mattel releases a Barbie in the likeness of Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese on July 24. The doll launch comes just ahead of Barbie Game Night between the Dream and the Las Vegas Aces on August 3 at State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of Mattel Inc.)

By Brooke Leigh Howard 3 hours ago Share

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese has spent years embracing the nickname “Barbie.” Now, Mattel has made it official. She’s the first Black WNBA star to land her own Barbie — and only the second WNBA player ever. “Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me,” Reese said in a Friday press release. “It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve.” Mattel releases a Barbie in the likeness of Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese on July 24. The doll launch comes just ahead of Barbie Game Night between the Dream and the Las Vegas Aces on August 3 at State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of Mattel Inc.) Reese embraced the Barbie persona while starring at Louisiana State University, describing herself in a 2025 House of Highlights interview as “glammed up, glittered up.”

The Barbie title carried over when she was drafted into the WNBA by the Chicago Sky. She kept the theme running when she joined the Atlanta Dream in April. For Reese, Barbie has become more than a nickname. It has evolved into a personal brand built around confidence, fashion and unapologetic femininity — qualities she has embraced throughout her basketball career.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates after defeating the Dallas Wings in a WNBA game at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 86-69 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Dream team analyst Tabitha Turner, a Barbie collector, said Reese’s Barbie represents the player’s resilience from racist and sexist attacks she’s experienced during her professional career. “ (Reese) is an athlete who has to hold a lot of weight on her shoulders as a representative of Black women, and of athletes in general,” Turner said. “I think (the Barbie) is one more reason to celebrate her overcoming the adversity that she’s faced.”

Turner said Reese’s doll also reminds her of her own childhood. At that time, she said there was not enough diversity among the Black dolls. “To see Barbie dolls with brown and black skin is huge because it lets me know that the way that we appear naturally is acceptable,” she said. “It’s celebrated.” Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville, entertainment host and owner of the I Hoop Too Foundation for youth, had a similar experience as a child. Athletes participate in the I Hoop Too Foundation All Girls-Skills Basketball Camp at Marietta Middle School in Marietta, Georgia, in July 2026. Camp led by Christina Granville. (Tiaras Monèt Photography/Courtesy) Granville said the Reese doll, highlighting a Black woman, arrives at an appropriate moment as the WNBA celebrates its 30th season. It shows, she said, that girls of color can follow their dreams, and that they can be feminine and play sports.

“Representation matters,” Granville said. “ (Reese) is very bold,” Granville said. “Barbies are bold. If you got a Barbie, you that girl.” Athletes participate in the I Hoop Too Foundation All Girls-Skills Basketball Camp at Marietta Middle School in Marietta, Georgia, in July 2026. Camp led by Christina Granville. (Tiaras Monèt Photography/Courtesy) The Barbie — available to purchase from in-store and online retailers — features Reese’s signature pink style, complete with a basketball, headband, “Angel” necklace and No. 5 jersey. Styled baby hair frames the doll’s face. Reese joins a small group of elite Black athletes who have received Barbie Signature dolls. Mattel releases a Barbie in the likeness of Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese on July 24. The doll launch comes just ahead of Barbie Game Night between the Dream and the Las Vegas Aces on August 3 at State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of Mattel Inc.) Tennis players Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams, gymnast Gabby Douglas and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad each have posable dolls under the Barbie Signature line.

A Mattel spokesperson said the company has not released any other Barbie dolls tied to Atlanta, though it has produced dolls commemorating the 1996 Olympic Games and the fictional character Scarlett O’Hara. “Barbie honors role models who inspire girls to imagine what’s possible,” said Nathan Baynard, vice president and head of Barbie at Mattel. “Angel Reese is helping children see that confidence, ambition, and resilience can open countless doors.” Reese has been on the cover of American Vogue, listed as one of Harper Bazaar’s Icons and named BET’s Sportswoman of the Year. Her influence extends beyond basketball into fashion, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Complementing the doll’s release, Reese created a limited-edition apparel capsule. The collection will include a custom jersey and Barbie-inspired merchandise that will be available in the Dream’s official store.