It's UATL

It’s UATL is your unscripted, weekly dose of Black culture straight from the heart of Atlanta. Journalists Nedra Rhone, Najja Parker, DeAsia Paige, Brooke Leigh Howard and their guests explore what’s shaping Black life across the South — covering pop culture, politics, activism, food, fashion and everything in between. It’s a weekly conversation that’s undeniably real and uniquely UATL. New episodes drop every Wednesday.