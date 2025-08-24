News How Atlanta remains a higher education mecca for Black students From the storied halls of the AUC to the growing impact of Georgia State, Atlanta cultivates intellectual, cultural, and civic leadership on a historic and unprecedented scale. (Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC)

In 1989, following graduation from Atlanta’s Frederick Douglass High School, Stacy Renee Robinson-Collier dreamed of becoming a student at Clark Atlanta University. Her older sister attended Spelman College, and she wanted that Black college experience.

However, her father forbade it, fearing the idea of his daughter taking the train to class. She enrolled at Oxford College of Emory University. In many ways, it was a world away from Clark Atlanta. It was 38 miles east of Atlanta and had about 35 Black students. “I felt like a fish out of water,” Robinson-Collier said. “I needed that Black experience.” Stacy Renee Robinson-Collier, a 2020 graduate of Georgia State University and her son Richard, a senior at the downtown Atlanta school, stroll through campus on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) She dropped out after a year, started a family, and built a career in media.

In 2020, 31 years after graduating high school, she earned a degree in broadcast journalism — and, she says, enjoyed that full “Black experience” — from Georgia State University.

Several members of Robinson-Collier’s family and most of her close friends had attended GSU, where they studied, played sports, socialized, joined Greek organizations, and, most importantly, graduated. “I know it’s not an HBCU, but to us, it is,” said Robinson-Collier, a special education coordinator in Atlanta Public Schools. “We’re in there.” Robinson-Collier continued her new family legacy this month by helping to move her son, Richard Collier III, into his GSU campus apartment. “Georgia State was his first — and only — choice,” she said. Stacey Renee Robinson-Collier initially wanted to attend Clark Atlanta University after graduating from high school in 1989, but her father refused to let her attend the HBCU. Finally, in 2020, she graduated from Georgia State University. “Looking back, Georgia State would have been my first choice from the start if I’d had the option,” said Robinson-Collier, whose son, Richard, is a senior there now. “I know it’s not an HBCU, but to us, it is. We’re in there.” (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Atlanta’s claim as a Black mecca for higher education is not just historical — it is active and growing. For more than a century, the city’s HBCUs have cultivated Black intellectual, cultural, and civic leadership. Now, institutions like Georgia State, with nearly half of its 50,000 students identifying as African American, demonstrate that large-scale equity and opportunity in higher education are possible. Kennesaw State University, about a half-hour drive from Atlanta’s city limits, had close to 15,000 Black students last year. Several of Atlanta’s HBCUs reported receiving a record number of applications for this school year. Spelman College upperclassmen pose for a photo on move-in day on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Together, these schools make Atlanta a place where Black futures are not only imagined but actively built.

“Atlanta continues to provide a rich ecosystem of culture, business, and politics that complements the academic mission,” said Clarissa Myrick-Harris White, senior professor of Africana studies at Morehouse College. “Students don’t just earn degrees; they become part of a broader movement — socially, politically, and economically — that reinforces Atlanta’s status as a Black Mecca for higher education.” A legacy with numbers behind it The phrase “Black Mecca” has clung to Atlanta since the 1970s, describing its rare mix of Black political power, cultural influence and economic strength. But the city’s higher education record shows that the title isn’t just symbolic — it’s measurable. A 2013 Metro Atlanta Chamber report showed Atlanta ranked first among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas for growth in African American full-time college enrollment, number one for the increase in African American college graduates and second in total number of African Americans in college. More than 1,200 new Panthers, CAU freshmen, arrived on campus earlier this month on move-in day on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) And the growth hasn’t stopped.

Census-based estimates from City-Data Forum show that in 2020, southwest Atlanta had close to 20,000 Black residents with bachelor’s degrees — second only to “Uptown DC” among major Black communities. In 2023, Atlanta’s universities awarded 34,535 degrees, according to Data USA. More than one-third of those degrees, 10,596, went to Black students, making them the largest racial cohort of degree recipients. (Left to right) Miss Spelman College Taylor Mills, Haley Coleman and Lanai Barrett cheer for incoming freshman moving into dorms on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) From Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a Georgia Tech alum, to entrepreneur Pinky Cole, a Clark Atlanta grad, to DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, who was a member of Morris Brown College’s famed “Bubbling Brown Sugar” dance team, Atlanta’s colleges and universities have shaped the careers of many Black people who lead organizations and businesses that keep the city going — and help make its case as the Black Mecca. Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr.: "This is the Black Mecca for higher education — full stop. When you look at what what we are doing at Clark Atlanta University, plus, what is going on across the Atlanta University Center and at Emory, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Kennesaw—there’s no other city with this concentration of higher ed institutions and Black students." (AJC File)

“At one time, that title may have belonged to Washington, D.C., with Howard University,” Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. said. “But this is the Black Mecca for higher education — full stop.” The Historic Heart: The Atlanta University Center If Atlanta is the Black Mecca for higher education, the Atlanta University Center Consortium is its temple. The AUC — composed of Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse School of Medicine and the resurgent Morris Brown College — is the oldest and largest cluster of historically Black colleges and universities in the world. Members of Clark College's class of 1975 sing the alma mater during the May 18, 2025, commencement ceremony for Clark Atlanta University. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Founded between 1865 and 1881 — Atlanta University in 1865, Morehouse in 1867, Clark College in 1869 and Morris Brown and Spelman in 1881 — the AUC schools formed a network dedicated to teaching fundamentals, training leaders, and preparing African Americans to navigate political and economic power. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dressed in a cap and gown. King graduated from Morehouse College in 1948 with a bachelor's of arts degree in sociology. (File)

Morehouse’s Myrick-Harris White said the legacy is rooted in Reconstruction, when the city became a destination for African Americans from rural Georgia seeking to rebuild their lives, reunite families and build community. “After the Civil War, the city attracted a critical mass of African Americans seeking education, community and economic opportunity,” Myrick-Harris White said. “The combination of intentional community-building, churches and educational institutions created a concentration of educated African Americans that was rare.” The Spelman College class of 1929 at Sisters Chapel in their cap and gowns. Morehouse College director and Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee’s grandmother, Zimmie Jackson, is the second from the left in the front row. (Contributed by Spelman College Archives) Today, the AUC enrolls over 9,000 mostly Black students, a living legacy that stretches from Reconstruction-era classrooms to 21st-century boardrooms, laboratories, and film sets. Family and supporters embrace incoming students during prayer at the annual Parting Ceremony to celebrate students’ transition to life at Spelman College in Atlanta on Thursday, August 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Michelle S. Hite, director of the Ethel Waddell Githii Honors Program at Spelman, points to the collaborative strength of the AUC. “We understand the collective value of the AUC. We see each other. What one of us does, we all do. We rise together,” Hite said. For Max Grace Brown, an incoming Spelman freshman psychology major from Raleigh, N.C., she wanted to be part of that rising tide. Max Grace Brown and her parents Greg Jones (left) and Vickie Suggs-Jones (right) exit the dorm on move-in day at Spelman College on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Brown, who was born in Atlanta, said the Spelman community, combined with the city’s rich Black culture, sealed the deal.

She watched her mother, Vickie Suggs-Jones, struggle to hold back tears as parents were asked to leave Sisters Chapel following the school’s emotional Parting Ceremony, where the 600 new students are formally bid farewell. Vickie Suggs-Jones embraces her daughter Max Grace Brown, 18, (center) after the annual Parting Cremony, where parents are asked to leave campus for the final time to allow their daughters to begin their adjustment to college life at Spelman College. August 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) “There’s something powerful about being in a city where so many other young Black people are working toward the same goals,” Brown said. “It’s not just about getting a degree — it’s about being part of a network for life. Atlanta felt right.” Recruitment, retention and the CAU approach Across the AUC at Clark Atlanta, as freshmen were moving into their dorms, Cheri Peters, vice president for enrollment management and student life, roared through campus on a golf cart with Provost Charlene Gilbert riding shotgun. Gilbert was helping students move in, while Peters was trying to keep things moving.

Charlene D. Gilbert, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Clark Atlanta University, helps a freshman student move into her dorm on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC) CAU, which is in the middle of a $250 million capital campaign, received nearly 50,000 applications for this year’s class of 2029. Of those, 19,000 were accepted and about 1,215 are expected to arrive on campus. “When you have 50,000 people knocking at your door and only 1,200 spaces — that’s a blessing, a burden and a responsibility,” Gilbert said, adding that she is still looking for 15 more beds. “We take it seriously, but that’s the power of what’s going on at Clark Atlanta University right now. We’re doing everything to make it work.” Cherise Peters (front left) vice president of enrollment management and retention at Clark Atlanta University, takes a photo with students on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC) French said after the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions CAU also saw an increase in middle-class Black families choosing the Atlanta school over Ivy League options like Harvard or Yale.

The average grade-point average of incoming freshmen has jumped since 2019 from 2.8 to 3.71. While the percentage of Georgia students at CAU has risen from 20% to 30%. Other than Georgia, the state with the highest number of students is California. Tailynn Fox, a freshman business management student at Clark Atlanta takes photos in front of her new dorm on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) The new powerhouse: Georgia State University While the AUC protects Atlanta’s historic crown, Georgia State University has become the city’s new engine of scale for Black student success. For nine years straight, GSU has awarded more bachelor’s degrees to African Americans than any other nonprofit institution in the country, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. Georgia State University graduate Corliss Price waves to family members during the university’s spring commencement ceremony for the College of Arts & Sciences Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

In 2024, according to the University System of Georgia, 22,348 of GSU’s 52,423 students — over 42% — were Black. Comparatively, only 7.5% and 6.4% of students at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, were listed as Black. Statewide, GSU educates 24% of all Black students attending public universities. Georgia State graduates (from left) Rakiya Lee, her mother Quila Lee and twin sisters Kalaya, and Kamiya Lee pose for a photo along with Georgia State President M. Brian Blake during Georgia State University’s spring commencement ceremony for the College of Arts & Sciences Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) In 2012, it became the first U.S. institution to award more than 2,000 bachelor’s degrees to African Americans in a single year, and it hasn’t slowed since.