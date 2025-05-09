How synthetic hair braids pose a health threat to Black women

Whether you’re planning for vacation, tucking your hair away for summer or preparing to give birth, braids are often the go-to. They're beautiful, low-maintenance and deeply rooted in Black culture. But could this trusted style be hiding something harmful? A recent study by Consumer Reports tested 10 synthetic braiding hair products—and found lead, carcinogens and other concerning chemicals. AJC’s Najja Parker breaks down the research and offers a few ways to stay safe. And get the full story from UATL’s Brooke Leigh Howard. Credits: AJC | FDA | Getty Images | TikTok / Consumer Reports

1:37