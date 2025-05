Why Ludacris says Atlanta is still Black Hollywood

Ahead of UATL’s Black Culture Movie Night at the Tara Theatre, rapper and actor Ludacris talks with UATL Senior Editor Mike Jordan about Atlanta’s rise as a global film hub and the role Tyler Perry played in making it happen. From Fort McPherson’s transformation to the city’s place in Black Hollywood, Luda reflects on what makes Atlanta a creative powerhouse and why staying grounded still matters.

1:11