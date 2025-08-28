Is Atlanta the Black mecca of higher education?

Education fuels every great city. Atlanta is no exception. In 2023, over 34,000 students graduated from Atlanta colleges, with one-third identifying as Black. Georgia State University now graduates more Black students than any other educational institution in the United States. In this edition of UATL's Black mecca series, enterprise reporter Ernie Suggs explores Atlanta’s legacy and future as a hub for Black academic excellence. From the historic Atlanta University Center — home to HBCUs like Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta — to the rise of Black enrollment at major public universities, the cultural impact of higher education can be seen and felt across the city. Credits: AJC | Getty | Newspapers.com | AP News | The Harvard Crimson/YouTube | The Library of Congress/YouTube

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