Entertainment All-Black symphony orchestra in Atlanta celebrates 10th anniversary Orchestra Noir performs classical renditions of R&B and hip-hop at The Culture 2000 Tour II on Friday. Share Orchestra Noir is an Atlanta-based, all-Black symphony orchestra co-founded and conducted by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers (center). The orchestra is performing a 10th anniversary concert at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 20. (Andre Calder).

Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers has spent a decade expanding possibilities for classical music by giving it a modern twist and providing opportunities for Black and other musicians of color. Rodgers is the conductor, CEO and musical director of Orchestra Noir, an all-Black orchestra he co-founded with his wife, Keisha. The Atlanta-based ensemble plays symphonic renditions of contemporary R&B and hip-hop. The classically trained musicians perform onstage wearing a mix of streetwear and formal attire while reinterpreting popular songs using strings, horns, a full band and a DJ with no lead singers or rappers. Now, Rodgers wants to celebrate his efforts introducing entertainers and audiences to classical music and express appreciation to diverse Black music genres.

On Friday, Orchestra Noir is celebrating its 10th anniversary with The Culture 2000 Tour II at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The 35-piece orchestra’s performance reimagines R&B and hip-hop from the 2000s by artists such as Chris Brown, Usher and Jeezy with lighting and video presentations. Orchestra Noir performs classical renditions of contemporary R&B and hip-hop (Andre Calder). Orchestra Noir’s first Culture Tour launched in August 2025. Rodgers said he selected and arranged music from his childhood that has sentimental value.

“I always pick songs that were a part of my youth that I identify with,” Rodgers, 44, said. “I was a 20-something partying in the club, so I program things that really hit home for me and takes me back to a real memory.”

Keisha Rodgers, president of operations, oversees booking, marketing and administrative duties. She said the orchestra prides itself on reflecting Black cultural identity.

“It’s Black culture through an orchestra that does it our way, it’s for, uplifts and represents us,” she said. “When I look in the audience, I see grown Black men with big smiles on their faces and showing so much unabashed joy. It’s authentic and true to who we are.” Larry Smith, associate musical director and lead saxophonist, said Orchestra Noir’s goal is to make classical music accessible and provide professional musicians with exposure. “We want to present this to the people so it’s palatable. Throw the black-tie affair out the window. We don’t want you to come and be quiet. We want you to sing all the songs, dress in your flyest gear from the 2000s and take a trip back because we want you to get in that element,” Smith said.

“It gives opportunities to live musicians to perform on different stages and work with bigger names, artists a new way to refresh their catalog and for people to hear in a new way.” In 2022, Orchestra Noir became the first ensemble to perform for Red Bull Symphonic’s North American debut with rapper Rick Ross at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Red Bull Symphonic was previously an overseas concert series pairing an artist with a symphony orchestra for a one-night live event.

Rodgers said his orchestra was chosen because of their inventiveness. “They liked the innovation and spin we were putting into orchestral music,” Rodgers said. “His (Ross’) music does lend itself well to orchestra. It was a turning point for us being mentioned in Rolling Stone magazine and publications I read as a kid.” Orchestra Noir is also performing as part of rapper T.I.’s 25th anniversary concert at The Arena at Southlake next month. The orchestra has also performed on stages with rappers 2 Chainz, Cardi B, Trina and Trick Daddy.

Rodgers had an epiphany to create an all-Black orchestra Rodgers is an award-winning, classically trained musician who grew up in Philadelphia and studied in music conservatories. In 2006, he apprenticed for Hollywood Bowl Orchestra founder John Mauceri for a year. He served as associate conductor for Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra in Philadelphia five years later. Rodgers was able to develop his own style of conducting. “It’s going to the source, learning and seeing what you can pick up. I had to come up with a different language for my arms and physique to make this thing work,” he said.

“For the untrained eye, it looks like I’m just playing around, but I’m actually doing some pretty technical stuff.” Orchestra Noir's Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers was trained under the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra (Andre Calder). In 2016, Rodgers and his wife relocated to Atlanta from Philadelphia. Drawn to the city’s creative community, he was inspired to create Orchestra Noir after seeing the well-dressed crowd at an Emerging 100 of Atlanta holiday gala. “I’d never seen Black middle class and all those young Black people wearing tuxedos and gowns (looking) so sophisticated yet culturally aware. It gave me an epiphany to create an all-Black orchestra that could showcase what I see right now.” Rodgers organized auditions that drew hundreds of instrumentalists. He also collaborated with other local musicians through word-of-mouth and recruited based on musicianship.

“The players that heard about us started to come themselves,” he said. “I would hear them play and know if they had the technical ability and the right sauce. Now, we can do up to 40 or 50-piece orchestra if we wanted to.” Smith, who moved to Atlanta from Tallahassee, Florida in 2012, connected with the orchestra through social media in 2018. He said the orchestra shares a commitment to prioritize showmanship. As Rodgers’ right-hand man, Smith assists with rehearsals, musical arrangements, curating production and set lists. He said Rodgers is collaborative. “He thought I brought a lot of great ideas to the table. I asked if I could add my two cents in here and there, and he allowed me to come along on this journey,” Smith said. In 2017, Orchestra Noir made its debut in rap trio Migos’ music video “Deadz” featuring 2 Chainz. Rodgers was impressed the young rap group was aware of his group.

“It inspired us that the young who’s who of the music industry wanted Atlanta’s Black symphony orchestra,” he said. Jason Ikeem Rodgers, co-founder and music director of Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s Black orchestra. Orchestra Noir appeared at music festivals, hosted educational programming for emerging musicians and appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Rodgers also composed and arranged scores for OWN Network’s scripted drama “Greenleaf” and Prime Video’s “Harlem.” Rodgers hopes Orchestra Noir can perform at larger venues and continue collaborating with major artists. “We want the act to grow with more musicians, bigger sound and become a stadium and arena act,” he said. “I want to bring our culture and the way we do things as Black people artistically and musically here in America to all parts of the world.”