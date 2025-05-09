UATL Logo
MORRIS BROWN HOMECOMING

HBCU homecomings: A place to reconnect and reaffirm cultural identity

Spelhouse Homecoming

Here’s your guide to the AUC’s best 2025 homecoming events

MORRIS BROWN HOMECOMING
PHOTOS: Homecoming at Morris Brown College

HBCU Queens
Black royalty on campus: What it’s like to be an HBCU queen

Making the Grade
Black Mecca - Education

How Atlanta remains a higher education mecca for Black students

HBCUs nationally will get $438 million, according to the UNCF, previously known as the United Negro College Fund. Georgia has 10 historically Black colleges and universities. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Atlanta HBCUs win millions from White House — but it could be at others’ expense

Georgia's HBCUs economic impact
Georgia’s HBCUs have a $1.6 billion economic impact every year

A graduate reacts to family members as he enters the ceremony during Morehouse College's 141st Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The school has seen a spike in interest in recent years, receiving a record-high number of applications. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Applications surge as more students strive for Atlanta HBCUs

Students cheer their families during the Spelman College graduation ceremony at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park on Sunday, May 18, 2025.  (Ben Gray for the AJC)
A $16.5 million investment in Atlanta’s future leaders

082424 falcons photo
Blank Foundation pledges $50 million to boost grad rates at Atlanta’s HBCUs

Music Class

Clark Atlanta course teaches the behind the scenes of the music business

Drum Roll, Please
Morris Brown College Marching Wolverines Alumni Band performs during the homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Thousands gathered to reunite as the school undergoes what President Kevin James calls “the resurgence” since regaining accreditation in 2022. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
The music stopped at Morris Brown. Two decades later, it might start again.

It’s hard to tell the story of the private Atlanta historically Black college without mentioning the famed Marching Wolverines.

How this Atlanta marching band plans to dominate HBCUs in the South

Video: The Yard
Is Atlanta the Black mecca of higher education?
Morehouse students step into legacy of African tradition
Atlanta’s HBCU college grads share lessons they bring into a shifting world
Miss Spelman Pageant 2025 serves looks, authenticity and Black girl magic
Class is in session at TikTok's first HBCU: #HillmanTok
HBCU Journeys Podcast
Culture & Community
Paul and Jordan on their wedding day, May 4, 2024 in Atlanta.
‘Spelhouse’ couples share stories of how they found love at homecoming

Two couples from Spelman and Morehouse share how their love story started at homecoming.

How Atlanta’s Black college students who do not go to HBCUs foster community

Miss Spelman Pageant celebrates HBCU’s Black sisterhood beyond viral moment

HBCU Game Day
Morehouse Golf
Morehouse golf once was a national power. A new facility invests in its future.

The Morehouse golf team is being rebuilt, thanks to generous financial support from the corporate community and the vision of new coach Edgar Evans.

Ominous skies
College football game moves from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ‘due to lack of support’

The Georgia Football Classic, an HBCU showdown between FAMU and Mississippi Valley State, will now be played on MVSU's campus.

HBCU Swingman Classic
MLB icons Baker, Griffey discuss importance of HBCU Swingman Classic

The game, which features top athletes from historically Black colleges and universities, is one of the many All-Star Week events taking place at the Braves’ home ballpark.