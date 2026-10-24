“If you’re from Atlanta, you know that song.”

“Man, I never expected it to be as big as it is in sports, different generations,” Baby D told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More than 20 years later, the crunk rap anthem’s hook is seemingly everywhere there’s Atlanta sports. It’s not confined to Dream, Hawks, Falcons, Braves and United games. The phrase was heard at 2026 FIFA World Cup watch parties, cookouts, concerts — even Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The record also features late rapper Archie Eversole with production from Lil Jon.

That rallying cry is also the name of their 2002 song, “ATL Hoe.”

The not-safe-for-work chant reached a decibel level NBC’s broadcast team couldn’t talk over. Somewhere, rappers Baby D and Pastor Troy were smiling.

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard stood on the free throw line, trying to put her team up by 19 points. As the All-Star readied her second shot, a collective chorus rang throughout State Farm Arena.

The moment came with just over six minutes left in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals .

“If you’re from Atlanta, you know that song.”

“Man, I never expected it to be as big as it is in sports, different generations,” Baby D told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More than 20 years later, the crunk rap anthem’s hook is seemingly everywhere there’s Atlanta sports. It’s not confined to Dream, Hawks, Falcons, Braves and United games. The phrase was heard at 2026 FIFA World Cup watch parties, cookouts, concerts — even Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The record also features late rapper Archie Eversole with production from Lil Jon.

That rallying cry is also the name of their 2002 song, “ATL Hoe.”

The not-safe-for-work chant reached a decibel level NBC’s broadcast team couldn’t talk over. Somewhere, rappers Baby D and Pastor Troy were smiling.

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard stood on the free throw line, trying to put her team up by 19 points. As the All-Star readied her second shot, a collective chorus rang throughout State Farm Arena.

The moment came with just over six minutes left in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals .

Rapper Baby D attends Mr. Atlanta Presents Roller Ball Benefitting The AJ Terrell Jr. Foundation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

And there’s actually an instance that preceded the song’s release.

Pastor Troy first uttered the phrase on his 2001 single, “This tha City.”

He was listening to a lot of Memphis rap, and that three-letter-word was a popular ad-lib.

Starting out a solo artist in the late 1990s, he felt short on creative allies, so he sought out features. With his classic, “No Mo Play In GA,” the artist was known for big Southern rap records.

“I always catered myself on making anthems, making stadium music,” he said.

Baby D, only 17 at the time, was a young upstart on indie label Big Oomp Records. The pair had grown to become close collaborators and friends. Despite the barriers broken by the Dungeon Family, many acts still felt overlooked by Northern counterparts. “Atlanta didn’t have a voice like we got now,” Baby D recalls.

Baby D and Pastor Troy teamed up with Archie Eversole, whose track “We Ready” was getting some regional buzz. Lil Jon handled production. The trio took their frustrations into the studio, resulting in three distinct verses.

“I would explain it as a rally cry for our respect,” Pastor Troy said.

“Those are those days where people thought that we were slow in the South. Atlanta wasn’t this, we wasn’t that. [The phrase] really made them put some respect on our name.”

At just over four minutes long, the song is quintessentially Atlanta post-Y2K. The single from Baby D’s commercial album debut, “Lil’ Chopper Toy,” features Pastor Troy’s aforementioned quip on loop coupled with an aggressive cacophony of 808 bass, hi-hats and sinister synths.

And there’s actually an instance that preceded the song’s release.

Pastor Troy first uttered the phrase on his 2001 single, “This tha City.”

He was listening to a lot of Memphis rap, and that three-letter-word was a popular ad-lib.

Starting out a solo artist in the late 1990s, he felt short on creative allies, so he sought out features. With his classic, “No Mo Play In GA,” the artist was known for big Southern rap records.

“I always catered myself on making anthems, making stadium music,” he said.

Baby D, only 17 at the time, was a young upstart on indie label Big Oomp Records. The pair had grown to become close collaborators and friends. Despite the barriers broken by the Dungeon Family, many acts still felt overlooked by Northern counterparts. “Atlanta didn’t have a voice like we got now,” Baby D recalls.

Baby D and Pastor Troy teamed up with Archie Eversole, whose track “We Ready” was getting some regional buzz. Lil Jon handled production. The trio took their frustrations into the studio, resulting in three distinct verses.

“I would explain it as a rally cry for our respect,” Pastor Troy said.

“Those are those days where people thought that we were slow in the South. Atlanta wasn’t this, we wasn’t that. [The phrase] really made them put some respect on our name.”